Red Wings Announce Opening Day Schedule & What's New

April 11, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced the Opening Day itinerary as well as what's new and returning to the ballpark this season.

OPENING DAY: Tuesday, April 12th, gates open at 4:30 p.m., first pitch vs. Buffalo at 6:05 p.m.

FIRST PITCH: Tamara Denysenko, known by many as the matriarch of the Ukrainian community in Rochester, is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The former Ukrainian Federal Credit Union CEO was named the Treasurer of the Ukrainian American Community Foundation at Ukrainian FCU in 2010, where she formerly served as President of the Board.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: The Eastman Community School Trumpet Ensemble and the trumpet section of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the National Anthem.

COLOR GUARD: The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 20 Honor Guard will present the Colors during the National Anthem.

LIVE MUSIC: Local party band, Me and The Boyz, will perform on field through the pre-game festivities.

GIVEAWAYS: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Red Wings Trapper hat, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. The first 5,000 fans will take home a 2022 Magnet Schedule presented by I-Evolve Technology Services.

50 DEGREE GUARANTEE: If the stadium thermometer doesn't read at least 50 degrees at some point during the game, all fans in attendance will get a FREE ticket to another game in April or May. Details on the 50 Degree Guarantee here.

MILITARY TICKETS: Active, retired, reserved and veterans can get a FREE ticket to Opening Day by stopping by the Veterans Outreach Center of Rochester at 447 South Avenue.

CONCESSIONS: Altobelli Deli, Roc Nacho, Say Cheese, and Sup Dog are set to reopen during the 2022 season after being closed during 2021. Altobelli Deli, a tribute to the late Red Wings Hall of Famer, Joe Altobelli, features deli sandwiches made to order. Roc Nacho features made to order nachos with 10 different topping options. Say Cheese will return to serving delicious creamy mac n' cheese, offering three specialty options including a buffalo chicken, chili and a three cheese variation of the fan favorite dish. Sup Dog returns to the food lineup, bringing back three different specialty variations of the Â¼ lb. Zweigles hot. Fish Fry Fridays return to the Batter Up concession stand this season, as well.

MILO THE BAT DOG: Everyone's goodest boy returns to the ballpark six times during the 2022 season, including Opening Night. Milo has announced his Milo Making A Difference campaign! Milo and the Red Wings have set a goal of raising $10,000 for two local children's organizations, Bivona Child Advocacy Center and Society for the Protection and Care of Children (SPCC), during the 2022 season. The Red Wings have partnered with Flower City Group who will be donating $50 for every bat retrieved by Milo during the season.

TICKETS: Tickets for Opening Day are still available online at RedWingsBaseball.com or by phone, at 423-WING. The Red Wings' box office is open on Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. through first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.