Welcome to April Baseball, Saints Will Keep You Warm During Opening Homestand from April 12-17

ST. PAUL, MN - The long winter slumber is over, although much shorter than any other of the other St. Paul Saints previous 29 off-seasons. We're hearty Minnesotan's, so don't be afraid to wear shorts. Put on your Saints uniform, or we'll provide you with one, because we're looking for fans with a magnetic personality. It's time to indulge because the 75-game home season kicks off with more than a few bangs.

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 6:37 p.m. - Opening Night with Replica Jersey Giveaway (5,000) presented by CHS

The Saints will kick off their "Classic Saints" theme on Opening Night with a replica jersey giveaway, all presented by CHS, featuring the fan favorite royal blue alternate jersey which includes the Classic Saints logo on the sleeve. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive this one-of-a-kind giveaway. Find out where you should go when you're not at the ballpark with our first Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 5,000 fans)

The most powerful magnet in the universe is actually a star called magnetar. They are stars that have died off and had a supernova explosion. These magnetars are what is left over, and they are strong enough to destroy small planets if they get close enough. Good news is there are only a dozen or so of those according to scientists, and they are faaaaaaaaaaaar away from Earth. The magnets we're going to provide you are just as powerful, as it will make you the authoritative figure among your friends and family on the Saints 2022 schedule. The first 5,000 fans receive a free Saints magnet schedule. And when you're not at the ballpark Explore Minnesota Wednesday will help you figure out where else to hang out this summer.

Thursday, April 14 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Lent Is Over, Time To Indulge

You have endured the sacrifice of giving up something important to you for the last 40 days. Maybe you shut off all your social media, focused on being nice to others, or gave up sweets and libations. This is the day you deserve to treat yourself to something special. What better way to do that than at the one place which encourages you to leave the stresses of your life outside the front gates. Indulge in your favorite sweets, scream at the top of your lungs, and grab yourself an adult beverage or two. We can help with all that and more on our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 15 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered By Xcel Energy to the Music Of Glam Rock

Tonight, is for the inner wild child. Throw on some platform shoes, find your favorite cape, and make sure to put on enough glitter so you sparkle under the lights. Sure, summer might not officially be here, but School's Out on this evening. We know you're going to have a Personality Crisis because we're going to Rock and Roll All Nite during our first Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of glam rock.

Saturday, April 16 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - April Is Shorts Weather

We are hearty Minnesotans. This is the state that pokes fun at all other states when they complain about it being 30 degrees in the wintertime. We're pulling out the grills in March. More than 38,000 people sat outside to watch a hockey game in minus six degree weather at Target Field on January 1 and more than 19,000 went to a USA soccer match in three degree temperatures in St. Paul in February. So, there is no complaining about April baseball which is why today we embrace our Minnesota way of life by wearing shorts. Those that show up in their favorite pair of summer gear will win a prize. There is no better day to celebrate tropical weather than on Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 17 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Easter at the Ballpark

The legend of the Easter Bunny dates back hundreds of years to Germany. More than 1.5 million Cadbury Cream eggs are produced every day. And the world's most expensive Easter Egg was sold for more than $11,000,000 at Christie's in London in 2007. Learn all about quirky Easter facts as we enjoy the day with family, food, and fun for the kids. It's Easter Sunday at CHS Field. Enjoy some amazing brunch specials, watch the kids race around the ballpark trying to find all our eggs with special prizes in them, and bring the entire family out and spend an afternoon with us. Easter is the perfect day for a Cub Family Sunday.

It's the first homestand of many this summer. There's no time to complain about the weather because in Classic Saints style it's time for six months of fun to begin.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for drink rail, infield reserved, and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 29 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 2, July 3, and September 4) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

