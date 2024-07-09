PWHL Boston Signs First Round Draft Pick Hannah Bilka to a 3-Year Contract

BOSTON, MA - PWHL Boston announced today that the team has signed forward Hannah Bilka to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Hannah is a dynamic skater who will dictate the pace of play and drive her line. She has elite vision and playmaking ability, and we expect her to create a ton of offense for us, said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. She adds a dimension offensively that we didn't previously have, and I couldn't be more excited to have signed her to a three-year deal.

Bilka was selected by Boston in the first round, fourth overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. The 23-year-old from Coppell, TX, spent four years at Boston College before joining Ohio State where she won a 2024 National Championship and led the Buckeyes in scoring with 48 points in 39 games. She has been a member of the U.S. National Women's Team for three straight years compiling one gold medal and two silver medals in IIHF Women's World Championship competition.

Being able to return to Boston and signing with PWHL Boston is a dream come true, says Bilka. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play here for the next three years and to make Boston my home again. I'm looking forward to contributing to this organization and community on and off the ice.

Bilka is the second player from the team's 2024 PWHL Draft class to officially sign with Boston this offseason, following the team's July 8 announcement of defender Sydney Bard's two-year deal. Together, they join a group of 16 returnees from the inaugural PWHL season including captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Lexie Adzija, Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani; defenders Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Megan Keller and Sidney Morin; goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

