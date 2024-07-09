PWHL Toronto and Carly 'CJ' Jackson Agree to 1-Year Extension

July 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto News Release







TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that the team has completed its goaltending trio with Carly 'CJ' Jackson re-signed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"We are excited to complete our goalie trio with the re-signing of Carly Jackson," says General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "CJ is a great competitor and one of the best teammates who makes our organization better on and off the ice."

From Amherst, Nova Scotia, Jackson's contagious positivity was ever present last season. Though CJ dressed for only one game, the organization's third goaltender continued to put in hard work on and off the ice. Prior to joining PWHL Toronto as a camp invite, they were a member of the PHF's 2022-23 Isobel Cup-winning Toronto Six and recognized as one of the Fans' Three Stars of the Season for the second time in three years. Jackson turned pro as a member of the PHF's Buffalo Beauts in 2020-21 and was a Foundation Award recipient. They previously attended the University of Maine, setting many program records along the way, and won a silver medal for Canada at the 2015 U18 World Championship.

"Toronto fans - I am so stoked to be back for another season," CJ shares. "I love this team, our city, and I couldn't be happier to call Toronto my home again. See you at the rink soon- let's go get Walter!"

Jackson joins thirteen additional returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull, defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe, and goaltender Kristen Campbell. PWHL Toronto has also added free agents Daryl Watts and Emma Woods, and 2024 PWHL Draft picks Megan Carter, Izzy Daniel, Julia Gosling and Raygan Kirk to its roster this offseason.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.