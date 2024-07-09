Montréal Signs Claire Dalton to One-Year Contract Extension

MONTRÉAL, QC - PWHL Montréal announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed forward Claire Dalton to a new one-year Standard Player Agreement for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Dalton (5'9") scored Montréal's first goal in team history against Ottawa on January 2. The 24-year-old right-handed forward also registered the team's second hat-trick ever, scoring three goals against Ottawa on February 24, including a spectacular goal where she made a dive worthy of Bobby Orr's 1970 Stanley Cup game winning goal.

The Etobicoke, ON native completed the season with five goals and four assists and a +3 differential in 20 games.

Selected by Montréal in the 12th round (67th overall) in the PWHL's inaugural draft, Dalton had just completed her collegiate career with the Yale University Bulldogs, where she had registered 131 points in 130 games. She was named the team's captain in her fifth and final season.

"We are happy that Claire will be returning to our team next season. On top of having a physical presence, she showed a lot of promise, and we are confident that she will continue to progress throughout the next season," said General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

"I'm very excited and honoured to be back in Montreal next season, declared Dalton. I can't wait to continue playing in the best city, in front of the best fans. Allez Montreal!"

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

