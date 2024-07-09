PWHL Boston Signs Emma Greco to a 1-Year Contract

July 9, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston News Release







BOSTON, MA - PWHL Boston announced today that the team has signed free agent defender Emma Greco, a Walter Cup champion with PWHL Minnesota, to a one-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Emma is a steady, reliable defenseman with proven experience in this league. She was a part of Minnesota's Walter Cup winning team, so she knows what it takes to win in the playoffs, said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. Her hard defending and simple puck-moving style is an identity we're excited to add to our D-corps.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Greco played 22 games for PWHL Minnesota throughout the 2024 regular-season, in addition to all ten playoff games. Prior to the PWHL, the 29-year-old played five pro seasons beginning in 2017-18 with the PHF's Connecticut Whale, followed by the 2018-19 campaign with the CWHL's Toronto Furies, and 2019-20 as a member of the PWHPA. She played for the PHF's Toronto Six in 2020-21 and again in 2022-23 where she won an Isobel Cup. Greco also played four NCAA seasons at Quinnipiac University where she led the team in shots blocked (72) during her senior year. As a graduate student, Greco also played women's soccer for the Bobcats, recording 1,019 minutes on defense in 15 games.

I am excited and grateful to be joining PWHL Boston, says Greco. I know Boston is a sports city with incredible fans and I'm looking forward to seeing them at the home opener.

Greco joins PWHL Boston following the recent signings of Hannah Bilka and Sydney Bard from the 2024 PWHL Draft class. Together, they join a group of 16 returnees from the team's inaugural PWHL season including captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Lexie Adzija, Hannah Brandt, Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Sophie Shirley and Susanna Tapani; defenders Emily Brown, Jessica DiGirolamo, Megan Keller and Sidney Morin; goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.