PWHL Boston Announces Contract Extension with Lexie Adzija

June 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston News Release







BOSTON, MA -Ã¢â¬Â¯PWHL Boston announced today that the team has re-signed forward Lexie Adzija to a one-year contract extension for the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Lexie is an absolute competitor and a detailed player who cares about all three zones," said PWHL Boston General Manager Danielle Marmer. "We're not only excited about what she brings on the ice, but off the ice she has the most contagious energy. She has a special way of interacting with the fans that means a lot to our community and the city of Boston."

A native of St. Thomas, Ontario, Adzija was acquired by PWHL Boston via a trade with Ottawa on March 18 ahead of the league's trade deadline. She played seven games for Boston throughout the 2024 regular-season and recorded three points (1G, 2A) and added one goal in eight playoff games. The 23-year-old recorded a career-high two points, including the game-winning goal, to help Boston beat New York at Prudential Center on April 20. She finished the regular-season with 11 points (6G, 5A) in 24 games between the two clubs.

Adzija was selected by Ottawa in the eleventh round, 65th overall, in the inaugural PWHL Draft. While in Ottawa, she began her professional career with eight points, including five goals and three assists in 17 games. Adzija graduated from Quinnipiac University where she spent five seasons as a member of the Bobcats, serving as co-captain during the 2022-23 season. Additionally, she won bronze with Canada's U18 Women's National team in 2018.

"I got a little taste of what it was like to be in Boston last season, but it definitely wasn't long enough," says Adzija. "I'm super excited to have extended my contract with an organization where I know I can continue to develop as a player and where I will be surrounded by amazing teammates with great character and chemistry. I can't wait to build off of the wicked start we had this past year."

Adzija is the fifth player to officially re-sign with Boston this offseason, following the team's announcement of 2-year contract extensions with forwards Hannah Brandt and Sophie Shirley, defender Emily Brown, and a 1-year contract extension with Sidney Morin on June 20. Additionally, there are 11 returnees who signed multi-year contracts ahead of the league's inaugural season. That group includes captain Hilary Knight and fellow forwards Loren Gabel, Taylor Girard, Alina Müller, Jamie Lee Rattray, Theresa Schafzahl, Susanna Tapani; defenders Jessica DiGirolamo and Megan Keller; goaltenders Aerin Frankel and Emma Söderberg.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.