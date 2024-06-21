Daryl Watts Joins PWHL Toronto on Two-Year Deal

June 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto News Release







TORONTO - PWHL Toronto and Daryl Watts have come to terms on a two-year Standard Player Agreement the team announced today, with the free agent forward signed through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"Daryl had a great season with Ottawa. She is an incredible offensive threat that has proven herself in this league. We felt adding some offence to our roster was an important piece to the puzzle," remarked General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "We are thrilled to have Daryl join PWHL Toronto and to have her play in front of a hometown crowd!"

From Toronto, Ontario, Watts was selected by PWHL Ottawa in the sixth round, 32nd overall, coming off an Isobel Cup championship with the Toronto Six in the PHF, where she played the latter half of the season and playoffs. This season in the nation's capital, the 25-year-old led the team in goals and was third in scoring (10-7-17). She split her time in the NCAA with two seasons at Boston College, where she became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, followed by three seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where she won the 2021 NCAA National Championship.

"Toronto is my home," Watts says. "Having grown up here watching the Toronto Maple Leafs makes returning to Toronto to play professional hockey a dream come true."

Watts is the second free agent to sign with the team along with Emma Woods, joining thirteen returning players including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull; defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe; goaltender Kristen Campbell.

The PWHL free agency period began June 21. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.