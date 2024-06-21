Montréal Signs First Round Draft Pick Cayla Barnes to a Three-Year Deal

June 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - PWHL Montréal announced on Friday that the club has signed defender Cayla Barnes, selected in the first round (5th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft, to a three-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

Barnes helped the Ohio State University Buckeyes win the 2024 NCAA National Championship this past spring, contributing 36 points and an impressive nation-high plus-71 rating during her senior year.

The 25-year-old Eastvale, CA native previously played four seasons with the Boston College Eagles. A two-time Olympian, she won gold in 2018 and silver in 2022, and has represented the United States in the last five IIHF Women's World Championships compiling two gold and three silver medals.

"We are extremely happy to have come to this agreement, as Cayla will solidify our team at the blue line, even more so with her style of play which fits perfectly with ours," said General Manager Danièle Sauvageau. "Since drafting her we have realized even more what a great person she is, and that she will fit in nicely with our team."

"I am so excited and honoured to be joining Montréal for three years," declared Barnes. "I am looking forward to playing in front of such incredible fans and exploring the city of Montréal. This organization is a place I know I am going to continue to grow as both a player and a person, and I can't wait to get started!"

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

