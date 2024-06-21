PWHL Toronto Signs Emma Woods to Two-Year Contract

June 21, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

TORONTO - PWHL Toronto announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Emma Woods to a two-year Standard Player Agreement through the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season.

"We loved how Emma played for PWHL New York this season," shares General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Emma brings a 200-foot game and is very versatile. She has a high compete level and her impact will be felt in our lineup. We are thrilled to bring Emma back to Toronto and have her join our team for the next two seasons!"

Woods found her home as PWHL New York's second line centre, contributing five points in the regular season (2-3-5). Before she was drafted to the Big Apple in the 14th round, 81st overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft, the 28-year-old from Burford, Ontario spent three seasons as an alternate captain with the Toronto Six in the PHF, winning the Isobel Cup in 2022-23. She played the 2019-20 season with Leksands IF in the SDHL and spent two years in the CWHL with the Vanke Rays in 2017-18 and KRS Vanke Rays in 2018-19. Woods graduated from Quinnipiac University where she played four seasons with the Bobcats.

"I am incredibly excited to sign with Toronto and return home to continue my professional career. It is clear that I'm joining a very talented group and an organization that demonstrates strong values and a commitment to winning," says Woods. "I am eager to bring my best to the ice and contribute to this team's success next season! There aren't many hockey markets that compare to Toronto, and I can't wait to play in front of my family, friends, the best fans, and to compete for The Walter Cup!"

Woods is the first free agent to join the team with thirteen returning players also under contract including forwards Victoria Bach, Jesse Compher, Maggie Connors, Emma Maltais, Hannah Miller, Sarah Nurse, Natalie Spooner and Blayre Turnbull; defenders Renata Fast, Kali Flanagan, Jocelyne Larocque and Allie Munroe; goaltender Kristen Campbell.

The PWHL free agency period began on June 21. Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed.

