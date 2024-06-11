PWHL Boston 2024 PWHL Draft Recap

June 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL BOSTON made six selections in the 2024 PWHL Draft. A total of three forwards and three defenders were chosen, representing the United States, Czechia and Russia.

Boston conducted the first ever trade in PWHL Draft history with New York, allowing General Manager Danielle Marmer to select Czech defender Daniela Pejšová seventh overall. Boston received picks 7, and 37 and New York received picks 10, 16, and 28.

Marmer on the trade decision, "The idea was created earlier today, but there was a contingency on whether or not a certain player was going to be there at seven and I think for Pascal [Daoust], if there was a player he wanted at seven that he wasn't willing to give up. He gave me the nod; we went and talked it over and made sure we were on the same page. Then we were able to do it [the trade] pretty quickly."

Round 1, 4th Pick Overall BILKA, HANNAH Forward

Round 2, 7th Pick Overall PEJŠOVÁ, DANIELA Defense

Round 4, 22nd Pick Overall BARD, SYDNEY Defense

Round 6, 34th Pick Overall MALONEY, SHAY Forward

Round 7, 37th Pick Overall MARKOVA, ILONA Forward

Round 7, 40th Pick Overall HARTMETZ, HADLEY Defense

