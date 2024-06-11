PWHL Boston 2024 PWHL Draft Recap
June 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Boston News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL BOSTON made six selections in the 2024 PWHL Draft. A total of three forwards and three defenders were chosen, representing the United States, Czechia and Russia.
Boston conducted the first ever trade in PWHL Draft history with New York, allowing General Manager Danielle Marmer to select Czech defender Daniela Pejšová seventh overall. Boston received picks 7, and 37 and New York received picks 10, 16, and 28.
Marmer on the trade decision, "The idea was created earlier today, but there was a contingency on whether or not a certain player was going to be there at seven and I think for Pascal [Daoust], if there was a player he wanted at seven that he wasn't willing to give up. He gave me the nod; we went and talked it over and made sure we were on the same page. Then we were able to do it [the trade] pretty quickly."
Round 1, 4th Pick Overall BILKA, HANNAH Forward
Round 2, 7th Pick Overall PEJŠOVÁ, DANIELA Defense
Round 4, 22nd Pick Overall BARD, SYDNEY Defense
Round 6, 34th Pick Overall MALONEY, SHAY Forward
Round 7, 37th Pick Overall MARKOVA, ILONA Forward
Round 7, 40th Pick Overall HARTMETZ, HADLEY Defense
