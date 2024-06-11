Montréal Adds Seven in PWHL Draft, Selects Cayla Barnes

ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Montréal added seven new players, including defender Cayla Barnes in the first round (5th overall), at the second PWHL Draft, which took place Monday evening at the Roy-Wilkins Auditorium in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

"We drafted a great mix of players tonight, notably players that won national championships, as well as professional and international championships, players that were captains of their teams, along with a good split of offensive and defensive players. We addressed our needs in this draft and are looking forward having them join our solid core already in place," said Montréal General Manager Danièle Sauvageau.

ROUND 1 (5th overall)

Cayla Barnes, D, (Ohio State University Buckeyes)

Barnes just won the 2024 NCAA National Championship with the Ohio State University Buckeyes, contributing 36 points and an impressive nation-high plus-71 rating. The 25-year-old Eastvale, CA native previously played four seasons with the Boston College Eagles. She's a two-time Olympian, winning gold in 2018 and silver in 2022, and has represented the United States in the last five IIHF Women's World Championships compiling two gold and three silver medals.

ROUND 2 (11th overall)

Jennifer Gardiner, F, (Ohio State University)

22-year-old from Surrey, BC, graduated with two NCAA National Championship wins with the Buckeyes including the 2023-24 title where she finished second in team scoring with 45 points. She was a top-10 finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 2023 after recording a career-high 21 goals and 57 points in 41 games.

ROUND 3 (17th overall)

Abigail Boreen, F (University of Minnesota Gophers)

The 24-year-old Somerset, WI native spent the 2024 season as a Reserve Player for PWHL Minnesota where she scored four goals and one assist in nine regular-season games, and one assist in five playoff games for the Walter Cup champions. Collegiately, she played five seasons for the University of Minnesota.

ROUND 4 (23rd overall)

Dara Greig, F, (Colgate University Raiders)

The 23-year-old Albertain completed her collegiate career with Colgate this spring, where she amassed an impressive total of 62 goals and 70 assists in 174 career games. In her senior year which she just completed, she recorded 17 goals and 42 points in 40 games. She had previously played two seasons with the University of Wisconsin Badgers.

ROUND 5 (29th overall)

Anna Wilgren, D, (University of Wisconsin Badgers)

The 24-year-old from Hudson, WI, spent the 2023-24 season with the Badgers recording 24 points in 40 games after spending five years at Minnesota State University where she captained the Mavericks. She was part of USA Hockey's 2022 Olympic Residency Program and competed in two games for the U.S. National Women's Team during the 2023-24 Rivalry Series.

ROUND 6 (35th overall)

Anna Kjellbin, D (Luleå HF/MSSK)

The 30-year-old defender finished the last season with +23 differential while scoring a goal and adding 12 assists in 34 games with Luleå HF in the SDHL. In the playoffs, she scored two goals and assisted three others in nine games, helping her team win the playoff championship. She was the captain of the Swedish national team during the last IIHF Women's World Championship this past spring.

ROUND 7 (41st overall)

Amanda Kessel, F, (University of Minnesota Gophers)

32-year-old from Madison, WI, is ready to return to action for the first time since the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship where she won her fourth gold and seventh medal since 2012. She's also a three-time Olympic medalist, highlighted by gold in 2018. The University of Minnesota graduate won three NCAA titles and has amassed a pro career of two PHF and three PWHPA seasons.

