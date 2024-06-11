PWHL Ottawa 2024 PWHL Draft Recap

June 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Ottawa made seven selections in the 2024 PWHL Draft today. A total of 3 forwards, 3 defenders and 1 goalie were chosen, representing 4 countries.

Round 1, 2nd Pick Overall Serdachny, Danielle (forward)

Round 2, 8th Pick Overall Savolainen, Ronja (defender)

Round 3, 14th Pick Overall Philips, Gwyneth (goaltender)

Round 4, 20th Pick Overall Markowski, Stephanie (defender)

Round 5, 26th Pick Overall McMahon, Mannon (forward)

Round 6, 32nd Pick Overall Meixner, Anna (forward)

Round 7, 38th Pick Overall Wethington, Madeline (defender)

