Charge Get Stephanie Markowski Back on Defense

July 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Ottawa Charge News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa Charge announced today that defender Stephanie Markowski has signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement to return to the team for the 2025-26 season. Markowski, who hails from Edmonton, AB, was a fourth-round pick (20th overall) in the 2024 PWHL Draft.   

The 23-year-old left shot defender played in all but two of the Charge's 30 games in her rookie season. She tied for fourth in scoring among rookie rearguards with one goal and four assists for five points in 28 games, then suited up for all eight playoff games in Ottawa's run for the Walter Cup.

"Stephanie is a competitive and tough defender who will have a strong presence on the back end," said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld. "With the expansion teams taking a few of our rearguards, she will have an opportunity to play more important minutes this season."

Standing tall at 5'9'', Markowski was an NCAA champion with Ohio State University in 2023-24. She was a force in her fifth year of collegiate eligibility, collecting 27 points over 39 games with the Buckeyes following four productive seasons at Clarkson University. Her resume also includes a gold medal representing Canada at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Ottawa and reuniting with my teammates to keep building on our accomplishments from last season," said Markowski. "The league will have a different look with the expansion, so I will do everything I can to be ready to take on more responsibilities in my second season in the PWHL."  

Markowski joins a defensive squad that has six other players under contract for the upcoming season: Ronja Savolainen, Jocelyne Larocque, Brooke Hobson, Sam Isbell, Jessica Adolfsson and Emma Bergesen.

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are available via the Ottawa Charge website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

Charge Get Stephanie Markowski Back on Defense - Ottawa Charge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.