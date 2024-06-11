PWHL Toronto 2024 PWHL Draft Recap

June 11, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - PWHL Toronto made seven selections in the 2024 PWHL Draft. four forwards, two defenders and one goaltender are now added to the pool of new faces that have the potential to be on the ice when PWHL Toronto opens the 2024-25 season, which also includes 11 players already signed for next year.

"I think the Draft went really well. Obviously, it was a bit different than last year where we had to build an entire team," said General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "I think the pieces we we've added to our roster, I'm really interested to see how they fit into the puzzle. I think we've got great people coming into our organization and we got better today."

PWHL Toronto's 2024 PWHL Draft Picks:

Round 1, 6th Pick Overall GOSLING, Julia (F)

Round 2, 12th Pick Overall CARTER, Megan (D)

Round 3, 18th Pick Overall DANIEL, Izzy (F)

Round 4, 24th Pick Overall BERNARD, Lauren (D)

Round 5, 30th Pick Overall NEUBAUERVÁ, Noemi (F)

Round 6, 36th Pick Overall LINSER, Anneke (F)

Round 7, 42nd Pick Overall KIRK, Raygan (G)

