Putting a Bow on the 2024 USL Championship Season: USL All Access

December 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







On the 2024 season finale of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dig into the USL Championship's All-League Teams, the players that stood out to them over the course of the campaign, and the modifications they'd like to see to the voting structure in future seasons.

They also take a look around the league's current offseason moves, including which key players are currently confirmed to be back at their respective clubs and the transfer rumors swirling around Las Vegas Lights FC standout Shawn Smart, and dig into the stadium situations in Oklahoma City and Miami as each of those organizations works toward a permanent home for the future.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 4, 2024

Goalkeepers Alex Tambakis and Kris Shakes Return to New Mexico United for 2025 - New Mexico United

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.