Puppets Explode for Independence Day Victory

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Fireworks exploded all night at Burlington Athletic Stadium as the Sock Puppets came through with an eventful 5-3 victory on Independence Day. Kenny Carrillo started the game, and didn't allow a run in the first. Burlington then scored two runs on a rocket RBI double to right field in the first inning. Carrillo was dominant, pitching five full innings, with five strikeouts. Carrillo gave up his only allowed run in the fourth on a long home run to left field by Noah Bailey.

The Puppets erupted in the fourth inning, taking the lead after Landon Dorman issued two walks and hit a batter to load the bases. Brenner Maloney entered in relief of Dorman and balked. This scored a run for the Puppets. The Puppets then scored two more runs on a single and a wild pitch against Maloney. This would bring the score to 5-1.

Mason Gray came in for two innings of relief, and gave up two runs in the seventh on a bases loaded walk and a single to Kellan Sarver.

Brady Huddlestun came in for two innings of scoreless relief, preserving the rare two inning save, and striking out three.

With the win, the Puppets improve to 10-15-2, and the Otterbots drop to 12-15. After a short break, the Puppets will head to Bluefield to play the Ridge Runners on Thursday at 6:30PM.

