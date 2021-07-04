Greeneville Sets Attendance Record in 10-5 Victory against Johnson City

July 4, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE - The Greeneville Flyboys scored 10 unanswered runs en route to a 10-5 victory in front of a record attendance (4,526) at Pioneer Park on Sunday. The capacity crowd enjoyed a postgame firework display that was sponsored by The General Morgan Inn.

Greeneville (16-10-1) broke a 1-1 tie by rallying for three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and would add to its advantage by scoring five runs in the sixth inning. Jonathan Hogart finished the night with a pair of hits and four runs batted in for the Flyboys.

Both teams had early chances to open the scoring with Greeneville loading the bases in the bottom of the first inning and Johnson City stranding runners on second and third in the top of the second inning.

The Doughboys put together a rally against Greeneville starter Dawson Gause in the third inning as Joe Vetrano delivered a run-scoring single to make it 1-0. Johnson City loaded the bases following a pair of walks before Gause escaped any further damage with a flyball out to left field.

Tayler Aguilar knotted the score with a run-scoring double for the Flyboys in the bottom of the third as Hogart scored after working a walk with one out in the frame. Johnson City worked out of the jam to strand Aguilar on base and keep the game tied 1-1.

Greeneville used a two-run single from Hogart and three walks to gain a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against the Johnson City bullpen. Jac Croom would be credited with an RBI in the inning as he was hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded for Greeneville.

11 batters would come to the plate for the Flyboys in the bottom of the sixth inning as Greeneville extended its lead to 9-1. Hogart highlighted the frame with his second two-run hit of the night, while four more walks by Johnson City pitching fueled the offense for Greeneville. Darius Perry closed the scoring for the Flyboys with a run-scoring double in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Johnson City rallied to send nine batters to the plate against Greeneville reliever Logan Peterson in the top of the ninth inning. Three errors and three hits allowed the Doughboys to score four unearned runs to trim the deficit to 10-5. The Flyboys secured the victory as Connor James grounded out to Croom at third for the final out.

Austin Troesser (3-0) earned the win for Greeneville after fanning three of the six batters that he faced in the fourth and fifth inning. Gause was handed with the no-decision after allowing one run off of four hits through three innings of work for Greeneville.

Greeneville returns to action on Thursday, July 8th at 7 p.m. as the Flyboys host Elizabethton for a pair of games. The Flyboys also host the Danville Otterbots on Saturday and Sunday at Pioneer Park. Tickets are available by calling the Flyboys ticket office at 423-609-7400. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.