Doughboys Swept by Greeneville

Johnson City dropped a Fourth of July night game to Greeneville on Sunday, falling 10-5 in front of an announced crowd of 4,521 at Pioneer Park.

The loss completes a sweep for Greeneville and is the sixth straight defeat for Johnson City.

The Doughboys (8-17-1) cracked the scoreboard first in the third inning on a Joe Vetrano single that scored Connor James to take a 1-0 lead.

Yet, the Flyboys would score the game's next ten runs, including five in the sixth inning. Johnson City was able to create a two-out rally with two outs in the ninth, taking advantage of three Greeneville errors to score four runs, but the comeback attempt ran out of steam and Greeneville secured the win.

The Flyboys have now won five out of six matchups with the Doughboys this season. Combined with Bristol's loss to Elizabethton on Sunday, Greeneville's victory pushes them into first place in the West Division.

Johnson City walked thirteen batters, their highest total of the season. The Doughboys did not commit an error and outhit the Flyboys 11-7, but still were stuck with the loss.

The Appalachian League will now pause for a three-day break with no games for all ten teams. Johnson City will be back in action on Thursday evening when they travel to West Virginia to start a two-game series with the Princeton Whistlepigs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

