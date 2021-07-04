Axmen End First Half of Season with a Bang

July 4, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Kingsport Axmen News Release







KINGSPORT, TN - Playing on the Fourth of July, the Kingsport Axmen knew they had a postgame fireworks extravaganza.

The Axmen didn't realize they'd launch the first firework.

Behind a nine-run fourth inning, the Kingsport Axmen blew out the Bluefield Ridge Runners, 11-1, in front of 1,943 fans Sunday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

"We're a good team," starting pitcher Cole Kirschsieper said. "We saw tonight that when we have both our pitching and hitting on, I think we're the best team in the league."

Kingsport (12-15) brought 12 hitters to the plate, scoring nine times in the fourth. After a flyout began the inning, eight consecutive Axmen reached safely.

"They helped us a little bit with some walks and an error. It snowballed," manager Daren Brown said. "Overall, I thought we did a nice job offensively and took advantage of mistakes."

Anthony Tulimero, Orlando Salinas, Jr. and Ben Rozenblum loaded the bases before third baseman Will Spears sparked the scoring. Spears dunked an RBI single into left, putting Kingsport up, 3-0.

Cal Hejza followed with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and JonJon Berring padded the lead with a two-run single.

With the Axmen ahead, 6-0, back-to-back walks pushed another tally across. Jordan Varela-Payne joined in on the parade, driving in Berring with a sacrifice fly.

Two pitches later, with the Axmen in front, 8-0, Tulimero capped off the inning with a bang.

Kingsport's catcher, who was batting for the second time in the frame, blasted a 405-foot, three-run missile over the leftfield fence.

"He floated a changeup over the middle of the plate, I got all of it and did some damage," Tulimero said. "Hitting is contagious. When the team is going, it's really easy to put things together and keep it rolling."

After the 36-minute half-inning, Kirschsieper (1-0) continued his dominance on the mound. The southpaw struck out the side in the fifth, racking up a season-high nine punchouts.

Kirschsieper extended his scoreless streak to 21 consecutive innings, shining across five one-hit frames.

"Cole is a really special pitcher," Tulimero said. "He gets the ball exactly where he wants it to be. He's got tremendous fastball command. That's what it takes to be successful."

Overall, Kingsport's pitching staff totaled 17 strikeouts, which matched a franchise record. With the 10-run win, the Axmen recorded their largest margin of victory, forcing a series split with Bluefield (12-15).

Halfway through the 54-game season, Kingsport sits in fourth place in the West Division, trailing the Greeneville Flyboys by four-and-half games.

"I think we have gotten better," Brown said. "They have a better understanding of what we expect as a staff and how to go about playing the game on an everyday basis. It's a little different than playing on a Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday," Brown said. "It's coming here and getting your work in every day. Developing a routine and understanding what they have to do to get ready for the game."

Kingsport will have three days off before resuming action Thursday on the road against the Danville Otterbots. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. at American Legion Field.

All Kingsport Axmen games are broadcast here with a video stream available online for home games.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.