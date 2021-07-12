Pulaski Powers Past Burlington

July 12, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. -- The Sock Puppets watched the game slip away early on Monday night, and couldn't recover in a 16-4 loss to Pulaski River Turtles on Monday. The Pulaski River Turtles took the lead on a home run in the second inning.

The Burlington Sock Puppets struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Pulaski River Turtles, giving up 16 runs.

Pulaski got things started in the second inning when Mark Trotta homered on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring three runs.

Pulaski scored seven runs in the fourth inning. River Turtle batters contributing to the big inning included Trotta, Irvin Escobar, Evan Minarovic, Miles Smith, Ryan Johnson, and John Bay, who each had RBIs in the inning.

Paco Hernandez took the win for the Pulaski River Turtles. The righty allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, striking out six. Blake Burzell, Patrick Shearn, and Amaury Soto all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.

Bryson Hammer took the loss for the Sock Puppets. The pitcher allowed six hits and ten runs over three and a third innings, striking out four.

Pulaski River hit two home runs on the day. Trotta had a dinger in the second inning. Cameron Leary went yard in the sixth inning.

The Burlington Sock Puppets racked up six hits. Isaiah Adams and Benji Gilbert each had multiple hits for the Hand Socks. Benji Gilbert and Isaiah Adams each managed two hits to lead the Sock Puppets. Burlington was sure-handed in the field, and didn't commit a single error. Catcher Marshall Raper had the most chances in the field with nine.

The Pulaski River Turtles tallied 11 hits. Trotta, Escobar, and Leary all managed multiple hits for Pulaski.

Game two of the series will commence Tuesday morning at 10:30 from Burlington Athletic Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.