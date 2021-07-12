Blanchard, Rogers Earn Weekly Honors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced today that Princeton's Beau Blanchard and Dylan Rogers earned Pitcher and Player of the Week awards, respectively.

Blanchard threw five scoreless innings in Princeton's 7-3 win over Bristol on Sunday. The right-hander allowed just one hit in the appearance, striking out eight to earn the win. Blanchard held Bristol hitless through 3.1 innings before allowing his only hit, a one-out single, in the fourth. The win, which put Princeton within one game of first place in the Eastern Division, was Blanchard's first of the season. It was the sixth appearance for Blanchard, who pitches collegiately at the University of New Orleans.

Rogers batted .643 (9-for-14) on the week for Princeton, hitting two homers and driving in seven runs. The outfielder also posted a .739 on-base percentage, walking six times. Rogers had a hit in all five games he played in during the week, including three multi-hit games. In Friday's win against Johnson City, Rogers went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs, also walking three times. Rogers, who plays collegiately at Chattahoochee Valley Community College, had two more hits and an RBI in Sunday's win over Bristol. He is now batting a team-best .352 (37-for-105) with seven home runs and 30 RBIs on the season.

