Greeneville and Kingsport Postponed; Twinbill Scheduled for Tuesday

July 12, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







KINGSPORT - Greeneville's contest scheduled for Monday night against Kingsport at Hunter Wright Stadium has been postponed. The Flyboys and Axmen will meet again on Tuesday night in Kingsport.

Greeneville (19-11-1) will play a pair of games against Kingsport on Tuesday with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The second game will follow approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

The Flyboys will look to extend their winning streak to four games and stay atop the Appalachian League West Division. Greeneville entered play on Monday with a two-game lead over Bristol for first place and a 3.5-game lead over Elizabethton.

Greeneville will have an off-day on Wednesday before hitting the road for a pair of games against Danville (Thurs-Fri) and Princeton (Sat-Sun) to wrap up a season-long six-game road trip.

The Flyboys return to Pioneer Park on Tuesday, July 20th for a pair of West Division matchups against Bristol. Be sure to visit www.FlyboysBaseball.com for news, upcoming games, promotions, tickets, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.