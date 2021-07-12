Doughboys Drop Series Opener to Otterbots

Despite a sparkling debut from Troy LaNeve, Johnson City dropped the first game of their home series against Danville on Monday night by a final score of 5-2.

LaNeve, a starting outfielder for Vanderbilt, reached base four times in his first game in Johnson City, including with an RBI double in the third inning for his first hit of the summer. The right fielder finished his night 2-for-3 with a run scored.

However, Johnson City (10-20-1) couldn't do much outside of that, plating just two runs after a weekend series against Elizabethton that saw them score 16 total runs. The Doughboys outhit the Otterbots 9-8 but didn't capitalize on opportunities with runners on.

Seth Willis sparkled on the mound for Johnson City, tossing four innings without giving up any earned runs and picking up a season-high six strikeouts to just one walk. Left-handers Miguel Fulgencio and Leo O'Shinski were both effective out of the bullpen for the Doughboys, but a few timely hits from Danville (15-17) were enough to give the visitors the tight road win.

Alex Reyna, making his fifth start since joining the team during the mid-summer break, was the other Doughboy to finish with a multi-hit game. The North Carolina A&T infielder finished 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Johnson City scored their first run on back-to-back doubles from Jaxson Crull and LaNeve in the third, and picked up their second run on an RBI groundout from Reyna that scored LaNeve in the eighth.

Next, Johnson City will return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to continue the homestand with the second game of the series against Danville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

