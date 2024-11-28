Prowse, Stars Shut out Storm

November 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

William Prowse stopped all 35 shots that he faced and the Lincoln Stars defeated the Tri-City Storm, 5-0, on Wednesday night at the Ice Box.

Prowse, appearing in his first game between the pipes since Nov. 9, recorded his first career USHL shutout and the Stars' fourth of the season. His busiest period was the middle frame when he made 15 saves and helped Lincoln (15-6-0-0) kill off three penalties.

"This one was huge," Prowse said. "Coming off a split last weekend this was a big one and it feels good heading into Thanksgiving. We got shots through and capitalized on opportunities. The boys were playing unreal today."

Caeden Herrington scored twice for his first USHL multi-goal game. He leads USHL defenseman with seven goals goal and five power-play tallies.

Herrington lit the lamp for a second straight game with a power-play goal at the 7:53 mark of the first. He outwaited the defense and sniped the puck top-right corner from the edge of the right circle in the slot for the eventual game-winner.

Michael Sandruck added to the Stars' lead with a one-timer from the left circle at the 15:55 mark of the second. Lincoln worked from the far boards to the near side as Ethan Weber entered the zone and dished to his left to Pechar, who put the puck in Sandruck's wheelhouse.

After assisting on Herrington's first goal, Daniel Shlaine picked up another apple by forcing a turnover in the near corner and setting up Drew DellaSalla at the 6:48 mark of the third. Shlaine recorded his fifth multi-point game and his 19 points are tied for the seventh-most in the USHL. DellaSalla had an assist later and has four points in his first six games with the Stars.

Lefty Markonidis and Herrington added empty-net goals late in the third to seal the Stars' sixth win at the Ice Box.

The Stars have the next two days off before hosting the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night at 6:05. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com

