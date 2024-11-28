RoughRiders Claim Holiday Tilt

November 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders rode a pair of second period goals to a 3-1 Thanksgiving win over the Waterloo Black Hawks at Young Arena.

Thursday's game was the 24th meeting between the teams on the holiday since 2000. The 3,259 fans in attendance for the game was the biggest for the game since 2012.

The big audience sat on their hands through a scoreless first period.

The RoughRiders eventually notched the opening goal moments after a Hawks defensive zone turnover in the second. With a numbers advantage, a RoughRider centering feed took a favorable bounce and went in off a Waterloo defender. The goal was credited to Hans Martin Ulvebne at 3:02.

Just over four minutes later, the Hawks answered during a five-on-three power play. Kaeden Hawkins' shot was blocked, but he recovered the puck for Brendan McMorrow, who moved it quickly to JJ Montiero. Receiving the pass at the edge of the crease, Monteiro punched it in.

However, Cedar Rapids went back to the lead with their next power play at 16:03. Daniel Astapovich kept the puck in the zone right on the blue line before moving into the slot and hitting the top corner over Daniel Moor's right shoulder.

Nick Romeo added an empty net goal with 1:01 remaining in regulation.

AJ Reyelts made 26 saves, including nine in the third period. Moor stopped 18 shots in the loss.

The Hawks and RoughRiders won't wait long for a rematch; they collide again in Cedar Rapids on Saturday night.

Cedar Rapids 0 2 1 - 3

Waterloo 0 1 0 - 1

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Brady Wat (roughing), 13:03.

2nd Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Ulvebne 4 (Slezak), 3:02. 2, Waterloo, Monteiro 3 (McMorrow, Hawkins), 7:19 (PP). 3, Cedar Rapids, Astapovich 6 (Musa, Hajibi), 16:03 (PP). Penalties-Slezak Cr (roughing dbl minor), 6:27; Morich Wat (roughing), 6:27; Vig Cr (roughing), 7:05; Mackey Cr (roughing), 9:59; Masa Cr (roughing), 9:59; Deering Wat (roughing), 9:59; Monteiro Wat (roughing), 9:59; Compton Wat (high sticking), 14:40.

3rd Period-4, Cedar Rapids, Romeo 3 18:59 (EN). Penalties-Morich Wat (boarding), 5:01; Deering Wat (high sticking), 7:39; Vig Cr (tripping), 12:55.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 4-7-9-20. Waterloo 8-11-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 1 / 4; Waterloo 1 / 3.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 6-5-1-1 (27 shots-26 saves). Waterloo, Moor 3-2-1-1 (19 shots-17 saves).

A-3,259

