MercyOne Cancer Center Benefits from Pink the Rink Night

November 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints held their annual Pink the Rink Night on Oct. 25 when they hosted the USA NTDP U17 team at ImOn Arena.

Each year, the Fighting Saints host the night to benefit the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center.

"The Dubuque Fighting Saints and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center joined together to promote cancer awareness and support patients and survivors who have had a cancer diagnosis," said Jackie Bierman, Director of the MercyOne Cancer Center. "Thanks to the amazing staff of MercyOne Dubuque that serves our community, we are happy to report we raised $902 to support the MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center through our 50/50 raffle."

Pink the Rink Night is just one of the many initiatives the Fighting Saints take to give back to the Dubuque community.

"We're thrilled to be able to contribute to such an important cause like the MercyOne Cancer Center every year," said Saints president of business operations Casey Weitz. "With the help of our fans and partners, we are able to make a difference for a lot of people and we are extremely proud of that as an organization."

