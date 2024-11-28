Ekman Makes Commitment to Colorado College

November 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Fighting Saints forward Melvin Ekman has announced his NCAA Division I commitment to play at Colorado College.

In his first USHL season, Ekman has skated in 16 games for the Fighting Saints and has registered a pair of goals and five points.

"We are thrilled for Melvin to make his decision to commit to Colorado College," said Fighting Saints head coach Evan Dixon. "He has earned this future opportunity through his play and his commitment to improving each day. We look forward to continuing to be part of his development in preparation for college hockey."

Ekman adds to the list of Fighting Saints that pledged to play for the Tigers while playing in Dubuque. Fisher Scott and Max Burkholder currently suit up for Colorado College after their time in Dubuque.

Ekman joined the Saints this season after being drafted in the Phase II draft last spring from his native Sweden.

The newest Colorado College commit and his Fighting Saints teammates will open a road series against the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Friday.

