Prowlers Split Series in Binghamton

January 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers split a two-game series with the Black Bears on Jan. 6 and 7 in Binghamton, New York. After a 13-2 defeat in the first game, Port Huron bounced back with a 6-5 win the next night.

The short-handed Prowlers were a couple of steps behind in the first game and a well-rested Binghamton squad took advantage. The Black Bears put up eight goals in the first period and cruised the rest of the way.

Evan Foley and Larri Vartiainen each scored a power-play goal for the Prowlers in the loss. Wyatt Hoflin and Danick Rodrigue both saw time in the crease.

Bret Parker led the state night for Binghamton with a hat trick and three assists. 14 of the 16 Black Bears skaters in the game picked up a point. Riley McVeigh made 24 saves.

The next night, the Prowlers flipped the script in the opening period. Four goals in the first 4:03 chased goaltender Jeremie Forget who was making his FPHL debut.

Binghamton scored two of the next three goals to end the first to make it 5-2 heading to the second. The Black Bears scored three more times in the middle period to tie things.

The Prowlers dominated the chances in the third and finally broke through shorthanded. Dan Chartrand got his second breakaway of the penalty kill and beat McVeigh to give Port Huron the lead back. Rodrigue and the defense held out the rest of the period to earn the split.

Foley, Vartiainen, Alex Johnson, Dalton Jay and Sam Gagnon scored the other Prowler goals. Gagnon's was his first in the FPHL. Austin Fetterly and Matt Graham dished out two assists apiece. Rodrigue made 27 saves in the win. Port Huron outshot Binghamton 50-32 in the win.

Gavin Yates led the Black Bears with three points and Tyler Gjurich scored twice. McVeigh ended up on the hook for the loss after 39 saves in 54:28 of work.

The Prowlers get some much-needed rest before their next series. It's the first of two-straight home and home series with the Motor City Rockers. Puck drop on Friday, Jan. 13 is set for 7:30 P.M. at Big Boy Arena while Saturday's contest begins at 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Both will be available on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.