Motor City Shutout against Columbus

Motor City had a tough task this weekend headed into Columbus, Georgia.

After coming off a tough loss on New Year's eve to rival Port Huron where the Rockers gave up five goals in the second and third periods, Motor City had to face the best team and the best goaltender in the FPHL in the Columbus River Dragons and Brendan Colgan.

Columbus' Breandan Colgan currently leads the FPHL in every category except wins and currently is riding a four game shutout streak thanks to a 3-0 and 4-0 against Motor City. The Rockers (14-9-3) had a few good opportunities in the first period of both games, but couldn't find the back of the net as Colgan and his defenders in front of him played well. When they weren't keeping Motor City at bay they were able to build leads.

In the first game, Alex Storjohann put in a rebound goal in the first period for a 1-0 lead. Columbus (23-2-1) added two goals in the third period off the sticks of Jacob Kelly and Alex Jmaeff.

Motor City did have a goal waved off in the second period on Friday night when Conway put in a loose rebound. During the action, an official lost sight of the puck that wasn't frozen and blew the play dead as the puck lay in the net. The goal did not count.

The RiverDragons carried the day in Saturday's game as well after being stymied in the first period by the Rockers.

The second period featured three goals for Columbus that busted the game wide open and out of reach for Motor City. Jmaeff earned his second of the weekend, while Cody Rodgers and Jay Croop added tallies to the scoresheet.

Josh Pietrantonio assisted on all three goals.

Columbus added another goal by Austin Daae in the third period for a 4-0 lead. It was his eighth of the season.

The Rockers had Trevor Babin in net for both games. Babin stopped 40 shots on Friday and 39 on Saturday night. The Rockers offense has been without a goal in 140 minutes of play spanning across three games.

Motor City looks to reverse its three game losing streak on Friday January 13, as it hosts Port Huron for the I-94 Rivalry. Friday's game will be the ninth meeting between the two franchises with Motor City holding a 5-3 lead over the Prowlers. The Rockers will have Fifty Amp Fuse perform during the second period intermission as well as after the game on Friday night. Tickets can be purchased at MCRockershockey.com/tickets.

