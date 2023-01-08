Mammoth Storm Back, Defeat Delaware 5-3

Elmira, NY. - The Elmira Mammoth got a weekend sweep of the Delaware Thunder defeating them 5-3 in a Sunday Matinee.

As the game Friday night concluded, both teams continued the physicality and had a fight about three minutes into the game. With 4 on 4 hockey neither team could strike and find the back of the net.

Each team would garner some chances on the power play but to no avail as both Trevor Martin and Richard Shipman held strong in net.

The first period would end 0-0 after some hard-fought hockey between these Empire Division foes.

As the play continued Delaware would find the back of the net off the stick of Denis Gafarov. Austin Weber took a shot that bounced off the pads of Shipman and he sent it top shelf over the net minder to make it 1-0 Thunder. Erik Oganzeov also received an assist on the goal.

Delaware continued their pressure, but Richard Shipman stood on his head to make some very good saves. After two periods of play the Thunder outshot the Mammoth 31-15. The 2nd period would end 1-0 in favor of Delaware.

The 3rd period would be explosive, and decisive. Just 46 seconds into the 3rd Christopher Maratea scored his 1st career pro goal, with some pretty passing from Nick Gullo and Mo Levac to make it 1-1.

Just 45 seconds later Kyle Stevens lit the lamp to give Elmira a 2-1 lead. Stavros Soilis and Tate Leeson received assists.

The Thunder would answer back just a few minutes later Danila Milushkin had some open space and went between the legs up and over Shipman's shoulder to make the game 2-2. Houston Wilson with the assist

Two minutes later Dmitry Daniluk took a shot from the point that Rasmus Asp deflected into the back of the net. Milushkin also had an assist. That would give Delaware a 3-2 lead.

5 minutes later on the power play Kyle Stevens ripped a shot from the point that worked its way past Martin for his 2nd of the night. Nick Gullo and Mo Levac each received their 2nd point of the night on the goal.

Mayhem in front of the net gave the Mammoth the Game Winning Goal, with bodies all over the place, Nathan Campbell saw a loose puck next to Martin and pushed it into the net. Leeson and Soilis also got assists on the goal.

To ice the cake for Elmira, Tim O'Connor ripped one from his own blue line that went over the outstretched hand of Daniluk and found itself sitting in the net. That would the give the Mammoth a 5-3 lead and a victory over the Delaware Thunder.

The Mammoth now have a 2-game winning streak and they will look to keep that rolling as they head to the ThunderDome next week to take on the Delaware Thunder for 2 more games. They will be back home on January 20th against the Binghamton Black Bears.

