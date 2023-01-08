Mammoth Stomp Past Thunder, Win 5-2

Elmira N.Y. - The Elmira Mammoth got back to their winning ways defeating the Delaware Thunder by a score of 5-2.

The Delaware Thunder controlled possession in the first four minutes of the game, Erik Oganezov was able to take advantage of some room at the blue and rifled a shot through traffic to make it 1-0 Thunder.

For only the 3rd time this season the Mammoth found the back of the net shorthanded. Kyle Stevens put on the pressure and created a turnover that Dalton Anderson buried for his 4th of the season.

The next 13 minutes would be back and forth, but the Mammoth were able to finally break through on the power play. Chris Hunt buried a shot from the high slot past Trevor Martin for his 8th of the season. Leeson and Anderson received assists on the goal.

After some chippy play in the next 15 minutes of play, and a Noah Wild fight the Mammoth backed up their starting defenseman.

Nick Gullo broke the 2nd period scoring open putting it top shelf on Martin to make it 3-1. Nathan Campbell received the assist.

Less than 2 minutes later on a 5 on 3 opportunity Danila Milushkin scored the second goal of the night for Delaware. Denis Gafarov and Houston Wilson each earned an apple on the goal.

Then with a minute and three seconds left in the period. Tate Leeson went blocker side and beat Martin. Dakota Seaman got his first point of the season making it 4-2. That is how the 2nd period would end.

After a scoreless first 14 minutes of the 3rd period, Tate Leeson would ice the game away with his 2nd goal of the night to make it 5-2 Mammoth. Stavros Soilis received the assist.

The Elmira Mammoth fended off some late game tricks by the Thunder to win 5-2.

They will be back home on Sunday at 4 PM against the Delaware Thunder after getting back in the win column and snapping their 6 game losing streak. The Thunder streak continues at 19 games. Tickets for Sunday's game are still available at FirstArena.net

