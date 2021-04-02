Prowlers Cash in on Late Power Play Opportunities, Even up Weekend Series vs Columbus

April 2, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release









Columbus River Dragons defenseman Nate O'Brien

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons defenseman Nate O'Brien(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Port Huron Prowlers scored two late power play goals to take all three points from the Columbus River Dragons on Friday night, winning the game 3-2.

The first period went scoreless but it took only 55 seconds into the 2nd period for Port Huron to break the ice in this one. On a 3-on-2 into the zone, Dalton Jay found himself in the high slot and placed a shot past Jared Rutledge to give the Prowlers a lead.

Columbus would draw back on the power play when Josh Pietrantonio got his first goal in nine games to tie the game after a rebound fell to him on the back door at the 7:16 mark of the 2nd.

With a tie game heading into the 3rd period chances became harder to come by as the minutes dwindled down. However, a series of penalties against the River Dragons saw a stacked timer situation and a long 5-on-3 for Port Huron with less than 5 minutes to go. Dalton Jay tapped home his 2nd of the game after a quick pass behind the net from Matt Graham at the 15:33 mark of the period. 30 seconds later (while still on the power play) Larri Vartianen one-timed a circle-to-circle pass to give Port Huron a late two-goal lead.

With less than a minute to go Columbus would get one back as Chase Fallis pulled a puck out of traffic and scored through chaos to make the game 3-2 with 43 seconds left in the game. The River Dragons pushed late but could not find the net again and Port Huron skated off with the win and took all three points.

Kurt Gutting took the win with a 39 save effort. Jared Rutledge takes the loss stopping 19 of 22 shots.

The Prowlers and Dragons finish up their 3-game set on Saturday afternoon at the Civic Center with a 2:05 puck drop. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster. Pregame show starts at 6:35

Three Stars of the Game

Dalton Jay

Kurt Gutting

Chase Fallis

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.