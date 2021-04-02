2021 Ignite Cup Playoff Ticket Information

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing ticket information for the 2021 Ignite Cup Playoffs set to be played in late April and early May.

Inside Edge Club members will be allowed to purchase a 5-game pack (the maximum amount of games that could be played at the Civic Center based on potential opponent) starting on April 5th. Should the River Dragons play less than five home games during the playoffs, all credit will be transferred over to 2021-22 season tickets for the account holder.

The full playoff 5-game pack will be on sale from April 5th to April 12th. After this window, single game playoff tickets will go on sale April 14th to the general public.

Fans looking to join the Inside Edge Club ahead of the 2021-22 season can fill out our Inside Edge Club interest form to be contacted about playoff tickets and the 2021-22 hockey season.

Tentative playoff schedule (pending opponent and seeding)

Saturday April 24th - 6:05 PM

Sunday April 25th - 5:05 PM

Friday April 30th - 7:35 PM

Saturday May 1st - 6:05 PM

Sunday May 2nd - 5:05 PM

In the event the tentative dates need to be moved, time of puck drop for different games is as follows.

Saturdays: 6:05 PM

Sundays: 5:05 PM

All other days: 7:35 PM

