Enforcers Drop Weekend Opener to Carolina, 3-2

The Enforcers came into the weekend with a tough task ahead as they met the Carolina Thunderbirds who came in after winning their last five straight. These two clubs will face off six times in the final ten matchups of the regular season.

The game kicked off with the Enforcers getting the better of the early chances, but a controversial penalty put Elmira down a man and just over 30 seconds later down a goal after newcomerÂ Kyle Pouncy found the back of the net on a rebound. Elmira saw themselves down again after head coach Ahmed Mahfouz argued a call and got a minute minor penalty as well as a ten minute major penalty. Pouncy was there again sneaking in from the blue line and finding a way to sneak a backhander past Troy Passingham for a 2-0 lead. Just over a minute later Fred Hein was also able to find the back of the net on a cross crease pass that he shoved behind Passingham to give the Thunderbirds a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Enforcers of years past might have packed it in, but this team showed absolutely no quit. Brett Gravelle got things going late in the first as he put Elmira on the board to close the gap to 3-1 with less than 90 seconds to go in period one. Mitch Atkins would score as well in another late period effort with 13:27 having gone by in period two. Unfortunately, the third period was dry for both sides as neither could find the back of the net.

Passingham stopped 38 of 41 in the loss.

The Enforcers are back in action tomorrow night as Carolina plays game two of their three game road trip. The game will be available on both Youtube live and Mixlr.

