Providence Bruins Tickets on Sale Now

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins announced today that tickets for all home games at the Dunkin Donuts Center are now on sale at ProvidenceBruins.com. Each game features a special offer to save big on tickets!

The season begins with the Preseason Game & FanFest on Saturday, September 28 and the Opening Weekend at the Dunkin' Donuts Center is Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13.

All Sunday afternoon games start at 3:05pm and are Save $10 Sundays, fans will save $10 per ticket for these games! All Friday evening games start at 7:05pm and fans can get 4 tickets, 4 popcorns and their choice of 4 fountain drinks or beers all for 1 low price with the Fan 4-Pack! All Saturday games start at 7:05pm and feature the P-Bruins Me+3 Saturdays special offer, 4 tickets for the price of 3! All of these special offers are available only through ProvidenceBruins.com.

There are also 3 Wednesday evening home games starting at 6:05pm and 2 Monday afternoon home games on Veteran's Day and on President's Day both starting at 3:05pm.

The P-Bruins schedule is packed with special theme weekends including Pink in the Rink Weekend benefitting the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, Military Appreciation Weekend, the all new RI Comic Con Weekend, and Star Wars weekend benefitting the RI Community Food Bank. The P-Bruins also have many special giveaway games including Dunkin' Donuts Mug Night, Logo Hat Night, Sports Bottle Night, T-Shirt Night and many more.

To purchase tickets or for additional information on specific giveaways and events, please visit ProvidenceBruins.com.

