Barracuda Hire Gianluca Scotuzzi as Team's Assistant Athletic Trainer

September 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced the full-time hiring of Gianluca Scotuzzi as the team's assistant athletic trainer.

"We're very proud that we have so many Bay Area natives on staff. Not very many teams in the AHL or NHL can say that they have as many people on staff from the local area as we do. It's a testament to the growth of the game in this region and the impact the Sharks have had." said Barracuda general manager Joe Will. "Gianluca's strong work ethic and ability have been on display for the last three years and we're excited to bring him aboard full-time."

A native of San Jose, Scotuzzi has served as a grad-assistant with the Barracuda over the last three seasons while pursuing his Master's Degree. Prior, to working with the Barracuda, the 25-year-old began his career within the organization by assisting Sharks Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Mike Potenza. Before that, Scotuzzi spent the 2014 season assisting the San Jose State Spartan football team's training staff before working with the Oakland Raiders during training camp in 2015.

Gianluca joins head coach Roy Sommer (Oakland), video coach/hockey operations manager Nick Gialdini (San Jose), head athletic trainer Will Leonard (San Jose), strength and conditioning coordinator Marcello Martinelli (Merced), assistant equipment manager Austin Rodriguez (Discovery Bay) and broadcaster Nick Nollenberger (Santa Cruz) as locals on the hockey staff.

Scotuzzi earned his Master's degree in Kinesiology with a concentration in Athletic Training in the spring from SJSU and his Bachelors' of Science degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Athletic Training from SJSU in 2016.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.