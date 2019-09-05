Sens to Face Laval in Preseason
September 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators will play two preseason games against the Laval Rocket ahead of its 2019-20 American Hockey League season.
The Sens will battle their North Division rivals on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at Place Bell in Laval. Both games will see a 3pm puck drop.
Belleville is 12-10-1-1 all-time in the regular season against their Canadian rivals.
The 2019-20 season kicks off on Oct. 5 when the Sens visit Toronto to face the Marlies. Belleville's home-opener is slated for Oct. 11 against the Binghamton Devils.
Season tickets, as well as flex packages, are available for still available for purchase. Single-game tickets for all home games in 2019 are available at 2pm.
