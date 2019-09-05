Fans Invited to the Rocket's Open House Games

September 5, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced on Thursday that the public is cordially invited to Place Bell to attend the club's games vs. the Belleville Senators free of charge on September 28 and 29 at 3 p.m. The Rocket's two match-ups against their division rival will give fans the opportunity to preview the Rocket's 2019-20 edition. Seating will be general admission and parking and concession stands will be in operation as per usual.

Fans interested in attending the Rocket's two open house games can head to www.rocketlaval.com/tickets/preseason-games to get their tickets.

Just a few days away from the start of the Rocket's third season in Laval, the two pre-season games will give fans with the chance to enjoy the atmosphere of a professional hockey game at Place Bell and, at the same time, welcome Rocket supporters to see their favorite team in action. The Rocket's 2019-20 AHL season will kick off less than a week later, on Friday October 4, when the Cleveland Monsters, main affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, will be in town for the Rocket Home Opener presented by Bell.

"It's important for our club to provide our fans the opportunity to see the Rocket and enjoy the excitement of a professional hockey game. As an organization, we take great pride in being accessible and close to our fans," said Mark Weightman, vice president of development and operations. "Place Bell belongs to all Laval residents and this is a way for us to say thank you to our fans as we get ready for what will be a truly exciting season." The team will also take this opportunity to host a few special events exclusively for season ticket members, who are invited to attend a special gathering with the coaching staff on Saturday and a skate with the players on Place Bell ice following Sunday's game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.