Amerks Preseason Tickets on Sale Now

( Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that tickets for the team's two home preseason games are on sale now. The Amerks' 2019-20 preseason schedule features a matchup with the North Division rival Syracuse Crunch and back-to-back meetings against the Toronto Marlies.

Rochester plays its first of three exhibition contests on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Crunch at the Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). The 4,300-seat Gene Polisseni Center is home to the RIT Men's and Women's NCAA Division I hockey teams.

The Amerks then meet the Marlies in the first half of a home-and-home series on Friday, Sept. 27 at Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo at 7:00 p.m. before the action shifts north of the border on Sunday, Sept. 29 for a rematch between the two teams at Ray Twinney Complex in Newmarket at 4:00 p.m.

All tickets for the game at RIT will be General Admission and will be available for purchase for just $5 at the Polisseni Center Box Office or online at www.amerks.com/rit. RIT students can purchase tickets for $3 while all Amerks and RIT Season Ticket Members will receive complimentary tickets to the game. Please contact the Amerks Main Office at 585-454-5335 to request your tickets.

Tickets for the game at Harborcenter are available for $10 each for General Admission seating with free tickets also available for all Amerks and Buffalo Sabres Season Ticket Members. Ticket cans can be purchased at www.amerks.com/harborcenter or at the KeyBank Center Box Office.

Rochester begins its 64th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena. Amerks 2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $14 per game, are on-sale now. Full-season ticket member benefits include, but are not limited to, Riverside Club VIP Room access with Amerks Alumni, family meet and greet and annual Skate with the Players event, an exclusive preseason Ice Breaker Party and much more. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

2019 ROCHESTER AMERICANS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Thursday, Sept. 26 Syracuse Crunch Gene Polisseni Center (RIT) 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27 Toronto Marlies Harborcenter 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 Toronto Marlies Ray Twinney Complex 4:00 p.m.

