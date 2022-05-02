Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders in Game 1, 2-1 in Overtime
May 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jakub Lauko scored a Power Play goal in the 2nd period to put the P-Bruins ahead, but they ultimately lost in Overtime 2-1 in Game 1 of the 1st Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Aaron Ness and Jack Studnicka each picked up an assist and Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of 32 shots.
STATS
- Jakub Lauko scored a Power Play goal and added 4 shots
- Steven Fogarty led the team in shots with 6 total in the game
- Jack Studnicka and Aaron Ness each picked up an assist on Lauko's 2nd period goal
- Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of the 32 shots that he faced
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday May 4 to take on the Bridgeport Islanders for Game 2 of the 1st Round. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1 2
PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 0 1
