Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders in Game 1, 2-1 in Overtime

May 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Jakub Lauko scored a Power Play goal in the 2nd period to put the P-Bruins ahead, but they ultimately lost in Overtime 2-1 in Game 1 of the 1st Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Aaron Ness and Jack Studnicka each picked up an assist and Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of 32 shots.

STATS

- Jakub Lauko scored a Power Play goal and added 4 shots

- Steven Fogarty led the team in shots with 6 total in the game

- Jack Studnicka and Aaron Ness each picked up an assist on Lauko's 2nd period goal

- Troy Grosenick stopped 30 of the 32 shots that he faced

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut on Wednesday May 4 to take on the Bridgeport Islanders for Game 2 of the 1st Round. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

BRIDGEPORT 0 0 1 1 2

PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 0 1

