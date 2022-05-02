Heat Add Jack Beck on ATO

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the signing of forward Jack Beck to an amateur tryout (ATO).

Beck, 19, joins the Heat from the OHL's Ottawa 67's, where he finished second on the club with 44 points and 22 goals despite playing in only 36 regular season games then went on to lead the team with four points and three goals in four playoff games.

The Calgary Flames' sixth round pick (168th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft has 63 points and 29 goals in 92 career OHL games.

JACK BECK - LEFT WING

BORN: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada DATE: April 12, 2003

HEIGHT: 5-11 WEIGHT: 170

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Calgary - 6th round (168th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft

