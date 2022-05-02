Heat Add Jack Beck on ATO
May 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat announce today the signing of forward Jack Beck to an amateur tryout (ATO).
Beck, 19, joins the Heat from the OHL's Ottawa 67's, where he finished second on the club with 44 points and 22 goals despite playing in only 36 regular season games then went on to lead the team with four points and three goals in four playoff games.
The Calgary Flames' sixth round pick (168th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft has 63 points and 29 goals in 92 career OHL games.
JACK BECK - LEFT WING
BORN: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada DATE: April 12, 2003
HEIGHT: 5-11 WEIGHT: 170
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: Calgary - 6th round (168th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2022
- Heat Add Jack Beck on ATO - Stockton Heat
- Wolves Insider: Let the Calder Cup Chase Begin - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Ready for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs vs. Texas Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Goaltender Max Lagace Named AHL Goaltender of the Month - Syracuse Crunch
- Barber, Berggren, Lagace Named AHL Award Winners for April - AHL
- Barber & Berggren Collect AHL Monthly Awards - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Seattle Assigns Dennis Cholowski to Charlotte, Checkers Sign Ryker Evans to ATO - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Oskar Olausson Assigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Nicholas Jones Named AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba's Nicholas Jones Named AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Belleville Sens Recognize Winners of 2021-22 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Playoff Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.