IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Ready for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs vs. Texas Stars

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0

Wednesday, Apr. 27 at Iowa Wild

With the Iowa Wild (32-31-4-5) already out of playoff contention, the Rockford IceHogs (37-28-4-1) kept their foot on the gas with a 6-1 win over the Wild Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Forward Josiah Slavin led the way with two goals, while defenseman Isaak Phillips notched three assists.

Friday, Apr. 29 at Milwaukee

The Rockford IceHogs (37-29-4-1) dropped a close one 3-2 against the Milwaukee Admirals (39-28-5-4) Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The loss solidified fourth place for the IceHogs, meaning they will meet the Texas Stars in the first round best-of-three playoff series beginning Wednesday, May 4 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

Saturday, Apr. 30 vs. Chicago

The Rockford IceHogs (37-30-4-1) closed out the 2021-22 regular season in front of 6,418 fans, the largest crowd of the season. The IceHogs fell 3-2 against the Chicago Wolves (50-16-5-5) Saturday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. Despite the loss, goalie Cale Morris set a franchise record for most saves by a rookie, making the most saves (51) in a regulation game in team history.

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 37-30-4-1 (4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 18-16-2-0

Away: 19-14-2-1

Last 10 Games: 5-5-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (21)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (36)

Points: Lukas Reichel (57)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (120)

Power-Play Goals: Mike Hardman (8)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (17)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (22)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin (4)

Game-Winning Goals: Lukas Reichel (6)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (21)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.76)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.919)

2021-22 Regular Season League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel ranked fifth among AHL rookies with 57 points (21G, 36A) and fourth among first-year players with 17 power-play assists.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom sat 20th in the AHL with a 2.76 goals-against average and fifth among netminders with 1,187 saves.

Forward Michal Teply placed first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with four shootout goals.

Forward Josiah Slavin tied for first among rookies with three shorthanded goals and four shorthanded points.

Defenseman Ian Mitchell is tied for 17th among AHL blueliners with 35 points (11G, 24A) and tied for first with six power-play goals.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs and Stars Collide in Central Division First Round of 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Rockford IceHogs their 2022 Calder Cup Playoff run with Game 1 their best-of-three first round series against the Texas Stars on Wednesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center. Game 2 is Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at the BMO and, if necessary, Game 3 is Saturday, May 7 at 6 p.m. at the BMO.

IceHogs $10 Playoff Ticket Flash Sale!

The IceHogs are offering a Round One Playoff Ticket Flash Sale presented by Hard Rock Casino Rockford that is good for $10 tickets for any of the IceHogs' round one home playoff games. This offer is only effective now through Monday, May 2 at 11:59pm. To redeem Flash Sale offer click the "Buy Tickets" button below or go to fevo.me/poflash.

Morris Has Career Night to Close Regular Season

Goaltender Cale Morris made a career-high and team season high 51 saves on Saturday in the 3-2 loss to the Chicago Wolves. In his previous start, he made a then career-high 44 saves in the IceHogs' 4-3 win at Chicago on Apr. 19.

IceHogs Unveil 2021-22 Team Award Winners

During Fan Appreciation Night and WWE Night last Saturday, the IceHogs unveiled and celebrated the 2021-22 team awards. This season's award winners included:

Most Valuable Players: Dylan McLaughlin and Arvid Soderblom

Rookie of the Year and Leading Scorer: Lukas Reichel

Defenseman of the Year: Ian Mitchell

Unsung Hero: Josiah Slavin

Heavy Hitter Award: Garrett Mitchell

Most Improved Player: Michal Teply

Man of the Year: Russ Holden

IceHogs and Stars Collide in First-Round Calder Cup Playoff Matchup

The IceHogs and Stars meet in the postseason for the fourth time in their history and the first time since colliding in the 2018 Western Conference Finals where the Stars prevailed in six games to advance to the Calder Cup Finals. The two previous postseason gatherings featured sweeps. The Stars swept the IceHogs out of the postseason, 4-0, in their first meeting in 2010 while the IceHogs returned the favor, 3-0, in the first round of 2015.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $1,700!

This Week

IceHogs vs. Stars

Game 1 - Central Division First Round

Wednesday, May 4

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First postseason meeting since 2018 Western Conference Finals

IceHogs vs. Stars

Game 2 - Central Division First Round

Friday, May 6

7:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

IceHogs vs. Stars

Game 3* - Central Division First Round

Saturday, May 7

6:00 p.m. CT

BMO Harris Bank Center

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

