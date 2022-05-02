Manitoba's Nicholas Jones Named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose forward Nicholas Jones has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending May 1, 2022.

Jones helped the Moose close out the regular season with a pair of convincing wins, totaling five points in two games.

On Thursday evening, Jones opened the scoring and then added an assist later in the first period to send Manitoba on its way to a 7-1 victory in the first of a two-game set against Abbotsford at Canada Life Centre. And in Saturday afternoon's rematch, Jones registered a goal and two assists for his second career three-point game as the Moose blanked the Canucks, 6-0, in their final tune-up before the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A third-year pro, Jones finished the 2021-22 regular season with 12 goals and 22 assists for 34 points, all career highs. The Edmonton, Alta., native has played 166 games in the AHL with Manitoba and Hartford, totaling 25 goals and 42 assists for 67 points.

