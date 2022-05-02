Forward Oskar Olausson Assigned to Eagles

May 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Oskar Olausson has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Olausson, 19, was selected by Colorado with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Stockholm, Sweden native recently concluded his season in the OHL where he posted 26 goals and 23 assists in 55 total contests with the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts.

Olausson made his debut in the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional hockey league in Sweden, during the 2020-21 campaign and recorded four points (3g/1a) in 16 games for HV71. He began the year with HV71's team in J20 Nationell, Sweden's junior league, and collected 27 points (14g/13a) in 16 games before joining the senior team. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound right wing was loaned to Södertälje in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier league to finish the campaign, recording six points (3g/3a) in 11 outings. Olausson has totaled 47 points (22g/25a) in 48 career games in J20 Nationell, all with the HV71 organization.

Olausson represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, appearing in four games in his first time at the tournament. He also helped Sweden to a bronze medal at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording a point (1g/0a) in five tournament contests.

The Eagles will be back in action when they kick off the 2022 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs with Game One of their best-of-three series against the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, May 4th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. You can find more information on playoff ticket packages by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.