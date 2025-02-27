Project Play WNY Offers Free House Baseball, Softball, T-Ball Leagues in City of Buffalo

Following a successful inaugural season of Project Play Ball! that drew 575 participants, Project Play WNY has announced that registration is now open for a second season of FREE house softball, baseball & T-ball leagues in the City of Buffalo. Divisions are available for girls and boys ages 4-13. Spring clinics begin in April 2025, with regular season practices and games following.

The Buffalo Police Athletic League, Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs, River Rock Baseball League, and West Side Baseball, Softball & T-ball League have again collaborated to host four in-house leagues at no cost for the East Side, West Side and Black Rock communities. Games and practices will be held at four Buffalo parks:

Buffalo Police Athletic League at McCarthy Park (304 East Amherst St.)

Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Programs at Walden Park (100 Bakos Blvd.)

River Rock Baseball League at Riverside Park (2607 Niagara St.)

West Side Baseball, Softball & T-ball at Franczyk Park (146 Fleming St.)

Project Play Ball! relies on the collaborative support of several community partners. The Buffalo Bisons will open their facilities for coach trainings and provide Project Play Ball! players tickets to a 2025 Bisons game.

The level of interest and participation in Project Play Ball! during its inaugural year this past summer reflects a growing need for programs at the neighborhood level. As youth sports have grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry, the focus on elite travel programs prices out many families and pushes out casual athletes. Revitalizing in-house leagues represents one of Project Play WNY's seven core initiatives.

