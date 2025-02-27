Indians Unveil 2025 Season Promotional Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today unveiled their 2025 season promotional schedule, which includes fireworks shows, fan-favorite nights and weekends, brand-new giveaways, specialty jersey auctions and more. Single-game tickets go on sale to the public at 10 AM ET on Monday, March 3 and the Indians' 2025 home opener is set for Tuesday, April 1, against the Iowa Cubs.

April

The Indians kick off their 2025 home slate of games with Opening Night on Tuesday, April 1 vs. the Iowa Cubs. Ring in the season with a 60 Degree Weather Guarantee presented by FOX59, where each fan in attendance will receive a ticket to another April home game of their choice if the temperature at first pitch is below 60 degrees. The opening homestand concludes with Knot Hole Kids Club Opening Day and Sunday Characters with Princesses on Sunday, April 6.

Engines will be roaring come Saturday, April 19, when the Indians ride into May in style with Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Celebrate your Easter Sunday at the ballpark on Sunday, April 20, when kiddos will have the opportunity to participate in an Easter egg hunt on the field pregame and take photos with everyone's favorite Easter bear, Rowdie.

May

Weekends in May are packed with fun at Victory Field. On Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, everyone's favorite Blue and Red Heelers, Bluey and Bingo, return to the Vic for Weekend with Bluey presented by Indiana WIC. A meet-and-greet opportunity will begin each day when gates open and continue throughout the game in the Center Field Plaza. Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18 rounds out a stretch of 14 games in 15 days, with team autographs on Saturday and a trading card experience in the Center Field Plaza on Sunday.

Celebrate Memorial Day presented by INvets at The Vic on Monday, May 26, capped by a postgame fireworks show. The Indians annual Youth Clinic presented by Mr. Plumber and Williams Comfort Air and Toyota will give kids the opportunities to learn fundamentals from the professionals on Wednesday, May 28. Character appearances highlight the weekend with Star Wars™ Night on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday Characters with Peppa Pig and George on Sunday, June 1.

June

Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery returns from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15. On Thursday, June 26, Margaritaville Night presented by Hornitos will have you dreaming of paradise with in-game entertainment and music. Native American Heritage Night begins the weekend on Friday, June 27, followed by an immersive prehistoric experience with Jurassic Weekend presented by Damar on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29.

July

The Indians return home for their annual July Fourth Celebration, featuring fireworks shows on both Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5. Sunday Game Day with Blippi and Meekah finishes off the weekend on Sunday, July 6 with between-inning performances and separate meet-and-greet packages available at a later date.

Get ready to kick up your boots with Country Music Night on Thursday, July 10, featuring live pregame music by Cowboy Co. in the Center Field Plaza. Negro Leagues Night presented by the Indiana Civil Rights Commission with specialty Indianapolis ABCs jerseys returns on Friday, July 11, followed by Harry Potter™ Weekend on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

On Saturday, July 26, Victory Field turns into Hawkins, Indiana with Stranger Things Night featuring themed photo opportunities and in-game entertainment.

August

State Fair Foods Week presented by Indiana Soybean Alliance kicks off the month from Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 10. Circus at the Ballpark also returns to the Vic on Friday, Aug. 8 and Saturday, Aug. 9 when stilt walkers, jugglers. Magicians, mimes and aerial acrobats will be performing throughout the game. On Sunday, Aug. 10, Rowdie and all his mascot friends will be in attendance for Mascot Mania.

STEAM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry and Lilly begins the Indians penultimate homestand on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group returns on Thursday, Aug. 28 with live music from a local band from the LGBTQ community. Channel your own superpowers with Marvel Super Hero™ Night featuring in-game entertainment and music. Game Night with Marc Summers follows on Saturday, Aug. 30, when the host of Double Dare and Unwrapped signs autographs pregame and hosts in-park games.

September

The Indians' final homestand of 2025 is focused on the fans, with Fan Appreciation Weekend returning from Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14. Fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday highlight the weekend.

Giveaways

Saturday, April 5 - Tour Schedule T-Shirt presented by AAA Insurance (first 1,500 fans)

Saturday, April 19 - Rowdie Racecar Bobblehead presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway (first 1,500 fans)

Saturday, May 17 - Bubba Chandler Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (first 2,500 fans 18 and older)

Thursday, June 26 - Margaritaville Beach Towel presented by Hornitos (first 2,000 fans 21 and older)

Thursday, July 10 - Cowboy Hat presented by NineStar Connect (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 - Hogwarts House Scarf (first 2,000 fans each day)

Friday, Aug. 29 - MARVEL Comic Book Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaways presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Sunday, April 6 - Color-Your-Own Drawstring Bag (first 300 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, April 20 - Color-Your-Own Drawstring Bag (first 300 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, May 11 - Paul Skenes Plush (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, May 18 - Paul Skenes Plush (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 1 - Rowdie Pop-It Fidget Toy (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 15 - Rowdie Pop-It Fidget Toy (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, June 29 - Rowdie Pop-It Fidget Toy (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, July 6 - Rowdie Pennant (first 400 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, July 13 - Rowdie Pennant (first 400 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, July 27 - Rowdie Pennant (first 400 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Aug. 10 - Bucket Hat (first 375 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Aug. 31 - Bucket Hat (first 375 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Sunday, Sept. 14 - Color Your Own Snapback Hat (first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members)

Specialty Jersey Auctions with proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities

Saturday, April 19 - Indy 500 Night presented by Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Monday, May 26 - Memorial Day presented by INvets

Saturday, May 31 - Star Wars™ Night

Sunday, June 15 - Prospects Night presented by Hoosier Lottery

Friday, July 4 - July Fourth Celebration

Friday, July 11 - Negro Leagues Night presented by Indiana Civil Rights Commission

Sunday, July 13 - Harry Potter™ Weekend

Baseball in Education presented by Citizens Energy Group, IU Indianapolis and Lilly

Wednesday, April 16

Thursday, May 8

Thursday, May 15

Additional promotions, including Bark in the Park, will be announced at a later date. All games, times and promotions are subject to change.

Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545.

