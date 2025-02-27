Daily Promotions and Fireworks set for 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have set their 2025 daily promotions and fireworks nights for the upcoming season. The RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, start their home schedule on April 8 against the Rochester Red Wings; the first of 75 home games at PNC Field this year. Each day of the week will feature a promotion or offer that appeals to fans of all ages. The slate also features 11 post-game fireworks dates.

Single-game tickets, along with all season ticket options and mini plans, are on sale now at swbrailriders.com and the RailRiders Box Office at PNC Field.

"Daily promos are a big part of our experience," said RailRiders General Manager Katie Beekman. "Fans come to PNC Field for a variety of reasons, with baseball, value and family fun being at the top of the list. Each promotion or offer helps give everyone a chance to enjoy RailRiders games no matter what draws them to the best place for affordable family fun!"

Homestands feature Scranton/Wilkes-Barre battling opponents for a six-game series, except for July 4-6 with three games against Lehigh Valley.

Fireworks will follow the home opener on April 8. Starting on May 30, every Friday home game will conclude with a pyrotechnic showcase. An extended fireworks extravaganza follows the Independence Day game against the IronPigs courtesy of the PA Lottery. There will be an additional fireworks show that weekend, following the game on Saturday, July 5.

2025 Daily Promotions

TurnUp Tuesdays - Get $5 lawn seats for every Tuesday home game this season! While at the park on Tuesdays, fans 21 and older can enjoy $2 16 oz. Coors Light cans for two hours after gates open. TurnUp Tuesdays are presented by The River 105 and 103.5.

Waggin' Wednesdays - Bring your four-legged best friends to each Wednesday home game this season. There is no cost to bring your pup to the park, but the RailRiders encourage a donation to their weekly animal-friendly non-profit of choice. Fans may purchase seats on the lawn or in the bleachers if they bring their dog out on Waggin' Wednesdays. These mid-week bark-in-the-parks are courtesy of Magic 93.

Wednesday is also $2 Dog Night with $2 hot dogs all night long courtesy of Sahlen's Hot Dogs.

Thirsty Thursdays - The most refreshing night of the week features $2 16 oz. Michelob Ultra bottles for fans 21 and older and $2 Pepsi pours for two hours after gates open. Thirty Thursdays are brought to you each homestand by Northeast Eagle and Rock 107.

First Responder Fridays - Thanks to Kost Tire & Auto, the RailRiders continue to honor our brave first responders on Friday evenings in 2025. As a small token of thanks, 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday courtesy of Kost. Tickets are given away on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to four per week per first responder. First responders can register for complimentary tickets by completing the form under the Community tab at www.swbrailriders.com.

Friday Night Fireworks - Beginning on May 30, every Friday home game will be followed by the best pyrotechnic show in NEPA.

98.5 KRZ is proud to return as our media partner on all Friday games this season.

Sensational Saturdays - Starting on May 31, Saturday RailRiders games will once again feature a great giveaway, appearance or theme. Giveaways, themes, appearances and additional details will be announced soon. Sensational Saturdays are presented, in part, by the Times-Leader.

Geisinger Sunday Family FunDay - We wrap up homestands on Sundays with a Geisinger Family FunDay! Gates open at 11:45 A.M. and kids can play catch in the outfield from noon until 12:20 P.M. Plus... Kids can get $2 Dippin' Dots all game long. After the final out, children 12 and younger can run the bases, capping the best way to spend a day with the whole family at PNC Field. WBRE-TV is proud to once again help present Sunday Family FunDays.

All promotions are subject to change. May 14 and May 28 are excluded from Waggin' Wednesdays in 2025, but are $2 Dog Days. Friday, July 4, is also excluded from inclusion in the daily promotional lineup.

For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255.

