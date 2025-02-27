Redbirds and AutoZone Park Welcome OVG Hospitality as New Food and Beverage Partner

International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds have announced an exciting new partnership with OVG Hospitality, a premier provider of food and beverage services for sports and entertainment venues nationwide. This partnership is set to enhance the game-day experience for fans at AutoZone Park by offering elevated and diverse food and beverage options.

OVG Hospitality, known for its innovative approach and dedication to quality, will bring a fresh and dynamic culinary experience to the ballpark. Fans can look forward to an expanded menu featuring local flavors, upgraded concessions, and premium hospitality services. This collaboration reflects the Redbirds' dedication to providing outstanding hospitality and unforgettable experiences for every guest.

"We're thrilled to partner with OVG Hospitality to enhance the fan experience at AutoZone Park," said Craig Unger, president and GM of the Memphis Redbirds. "With this new collaboration, the Cardinals Exhibition Game and marquee games such as 4th of July, we're set to deliver an unforgettable season for our fans."

"OVG Hospitality takes pride in delivering exceptional service, and that starts with partnerships with passionate organizations that share our commitment to hospitality," said Ken Gaber, President of OVG Hospitality. "As we provide top-notch food and beverage options for the Redbirds at AutoZone Park, we look forward to helping create unforgettable moments for fans and visitors alike."

The Redbirds and OVG are both hiring to fill various positions in preparation for the upcoming season. Positions available include roles in food and beverage service, grounds crew, guest services, ticketing, operations, and more.

For more information about open positions or to apply for positions, visit https://www.milb.com/memphis/ballpark/jobs.

The new Redbirds and OVG partnership will debut when the St. Louis Cardinals come to AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis for an exhibition game against their Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 6:15 PM CT, highlighting the strong baseball connection between St. Louis and Memphis. This year's "Battle of the Birds" will be the 11th meeting between the two teams at the downtown Memphis stadium, with the Cardinals leading the series 7-2-1. Fans can go to www.memphisredbirds.com for ticket information.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2025 season, which begins on March 28 against the Louisville Bats (Reds), in Louisville, visit. The Redbirds will open the 2025 home schedule on April 1, at 6:45 PM vs. the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto) who will make their first ever appearance at AutoZone Park. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available in the coming weeks and months.

