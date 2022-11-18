Pro Hat Tricks in Michigan, Jr. Tricks Home in CT

Fraser, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks hit the road for the first of four games away from the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday night. First up is the opener of a weekend series against the Motor City Rockers at 7:30 PM ET.

This is the first time the Hat Tricks and Rockers matchup. Danbury (7-0-1) enters with the highest point total in the Federal Prospects Hockey League and is the only unit without a regulation loss. The Hat Tricks boast the second highest goals-per-game rate in the FPHL paced by the league's top goal and points-per-game scorer: Dustin Jesseau (6GP: 9G/11A/20P/ 3.3PPG). Captain Jonny Ruiz is tied for sixth in the FPHL in goal scoring with seven. Meanwhile, on the defensive end, Brian Wilson has the second best save percentage in the FPHL (.926) and the third best Goals Against Average (2.55). Also, Defenseman Brendan Dowler boasts the best Plus/Minus in the FPHL (+15).

Motor City (6-3-1) sits in second place in the FPHL's Continental Division and is paced by Trevor Babin in net, who is 6th in FPHL GAA (3.40) and fifth in save percentage (.912). Babbin put up a 43 save effort to get Motor City a victory in overtime over the Binghamton Black Bears last week Saturday. Ross Bartlet (8GP: 4G/8A/12P) is the Rocker's leading scorer followed by Brad Reitter (9GP: 3G/8A/11P).

Puck drop at the Big Boy Arena is slated for 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the Motor City Rocker's YouTube Channel.

Danbury, CT- Both editions of The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks take to the Danbury Ice Arena for home matchups on Friday. The NA3HL Team plays first at 3 PM against the Northeast Generals.

The NA3HL Hat Tricks (8-7-1) snapped a three game losing streak against the Bay State Bobcats in a Wednesday matinee behind a two-goal performance by Brody Trew (16GP- 5G/12A/17P). The Hat Tricks are 1-3 so far against the Northeast Generals (15-1-1), winning the most recent matchup in Attleboro 4-3 in overtime behind two goals by Denis Radchenko (15GP: 6G/9A/15P).

The NAHL Hat Tricks (2-18-1) face the Philadelphia Rebels (4-13-1) for the first time this season at 7 PM. Danbury got a point out of last weekend's road trip to Johnstown, taking the Tomahawks to the shootout before falling 6-5. Logan Nickerson recorded four points; a goal and three assists, in the shootout fall.

Both games will be carried on Hockey TV. Chris Lynch will be on the call for both games. Entry to all NAHL and NA3HL games are complimentary for the 2022-23 season.

Danbury, CT- November 17th is World Prematurity Day. As part of our efforts to help on this day, The Danbury Hat Tricks are hosting a fundraiser for the Tiny Miracles Foundation to support children born prematurely and all attending concerns and complications. The fundraiser links will be running until the Hat Tricks game on November 26th against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

As part of the fundraiser, the Hat Tricks will be raffling several prizes off. Included in the prizes are a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey autographed by Zach Bogosian, a New York Rangers stick signed by Ryan Reeves, a UNH Women's Hockey jersey, a Post University Women's Hockey jersey, a Pittsburgh Penguins Mario Lemieux jersey and a Connecticut Whale (PHF) jersey, signed by the 2022-23 edition of the Connecticut Whale.

Hat Tricks Head Coach Billy McCreary spearheaded the effort on this fundraiser last season and is eager to expand support for the Tiny Miracles Foundation. His daughter, Aila, was born prematurely and endured six weeks in the NICU Unit at the Danbury Hospital, and made it through aided by the Tiny Miracles Foundation. She is now a healthy and happy 19 month old baby.

"We know from personal experience that the premature birth of a child can be a shocking, isolating and frightening experience for many families," said McCreary. "Although area hospitals are able to meet most premature infants' medical needs, the emotional and other needs of the family during this fragile time often go largely unsupported. The Tiny Miracles Foundation seeks to fill this void by providing support, information, services and supplies to the families of premature infants regardless of race, religion or national origin, during and immediately following their hospital stay."

